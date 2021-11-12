American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of APEI opened at $25.00 on Friday. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $467.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 103,998 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth about $8,908,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

