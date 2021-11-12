American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.08.
AIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 19.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 94,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.
American International Group Company Profile
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
