American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,330,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $129,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,310,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 1st quarter worth $30,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last ninety days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $42.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

