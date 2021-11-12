American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.65 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $109.55 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $2,264,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,800 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,174,504 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,807,089 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,986,000 after purchasing an additional 628,690 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.