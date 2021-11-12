Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMED. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.33.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $180.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a 200 day moving average of $220.23.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Amedisys by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 763,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $113,860,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

