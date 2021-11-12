AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

AMC Networks stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $24.78 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 44.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 43.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 1,245.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

