Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 61,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 354,313 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $16.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 80,475.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

