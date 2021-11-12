Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 61,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 354,313 shares.The stock last traded at $15.96 and had previously closed at $16.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $762.58 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.01) EPS.
About Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC)
Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.