Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 446.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,553 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 635.6% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 140,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,584 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.77.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

