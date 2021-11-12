Amalgamated Bank Has $1.35 Million Stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 446.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLB. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth $22,727,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,792,000 after acquiring an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.23 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.20 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $132.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

