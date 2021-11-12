Amalgamated Bank Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 73.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on TMX shares. Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

TMX stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terminix Global Company Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.