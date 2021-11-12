Amalgamated Bank Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 258.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 392.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 107.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gentherm in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentherm alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

THRM opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average of $77.66. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.