Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Shares in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at $1,269,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 39,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ATGE opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -476.29, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

