ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ALXO traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 264,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,417. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.05.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.

In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 1,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $114,693.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,185.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $906,643.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,529 shares of company stock valued at $9,822,994 over the last 90 days. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

