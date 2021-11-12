ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
ALXO traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company had a trading volume of 264,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,417. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $36.72 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 3.05.
ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.86.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 86.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.
