Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.34.

AIMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.80 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.25 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $59.21 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $50.12 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $70,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

