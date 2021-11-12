Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.
Shares of ALTG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,057. The firm has a market cap of $544.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.
Alta Equipment Group Company Profile
Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.
