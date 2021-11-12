Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of ALTG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,057. The firm has a market cap of $544.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average of $13.59. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $44,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 53,331 shares of company stock worth $702,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alta Equipment Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) by 249.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,609 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Alta Equipment Group worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALTG shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

