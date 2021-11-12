Alstom (EPA:ALO) PT Set at €46.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Alstom (EPA:ALO) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Alstom in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($37.06) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.28 ($54.44).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALO stock opened at €35.01 ($41.19) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €37.81. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.