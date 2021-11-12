Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc (LON:AFM) traded up 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 355 ($4.64). 4,539,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,555% from the average session volume of 170,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 348 ($4.55).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 603.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of £435.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

