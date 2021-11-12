Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.84. Ally Financial posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $656,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 96,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,177.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,125 shares of company stock worth $1,750,308 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after acquiring an additional 516,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after purchasing an additional 564,713 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 83,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,840. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $56.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 12.15%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ally Financial (ALLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.