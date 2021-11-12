ALLY 1-Day Volume Hits $33,038.00 (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One ALLY coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ALLY has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ALLY has a market cap of $11.49 million and $33,038.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00223247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00090321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ALLY

ALLY is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

