AllSafe Price Up 29.8% Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 25.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. AllSafe has a market cap of $232,646.09 and approximately $48.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00038365 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.