Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,747 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $6,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 34,092 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

NYSE ALSN opened at $36.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.