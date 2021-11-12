Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Allison Transmission worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth about $569,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after acquiring an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after acquiring an additional 68,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

ALSN opened at $36.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.71%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

