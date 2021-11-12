Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €245.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($289.41) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €229.08 ($269.51).

Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €197.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €205.95.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

