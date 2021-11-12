Alliance Fan Token (ALL) Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Alliance Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $28,144.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 63,940,792.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,855.42 or 0.75455011 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00071686 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.48 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,318.54 or 1.01412885 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,550.85 or 0.07175452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

