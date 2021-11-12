Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.28.

A number of research firms have commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE:ADS opened at $80.08 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $60.38 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.32.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 105,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,549,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

