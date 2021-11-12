Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $844.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.03. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $225,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.