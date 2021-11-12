Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Aligos Therapeutics stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $37.51.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 336,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,239,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,227,000 after purchasing an additional 155,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 983,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 126,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 76,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.