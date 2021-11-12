Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) by 59.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 983,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Aligos Therapeutics worth $20,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 55.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,084,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,099,000 after purchasing an additional 388,166 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,230,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 336,083 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $950,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $685,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $741,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $16.76 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The stock has a market cap of $714.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

ALGS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

