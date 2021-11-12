Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO Sells $2,097,240.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Align Technology stock opened at $685.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.71 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $667.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $641.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after purchasing an additional 213,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,820,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,935,028,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,746,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,162,404,000 after acquiring an additional 92,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

