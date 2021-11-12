Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 133,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 33.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.