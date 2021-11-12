Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) PT Set at $20.00 by Raymond James

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) has been assigned a $20.00 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AQN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.
Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 133,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,637. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.36.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.99% of the company’s stock.
About Algonquin Power & Utilities
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.
