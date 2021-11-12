Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,578,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 236,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,485,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,268,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.41.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.