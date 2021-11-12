Alchemy Pay (ACH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $297.82 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $297.82 million and approximately $47.92 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0879 or 0.00000138 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.91 or 0.00309812 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.00153450 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.00101647 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005306 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 227.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

