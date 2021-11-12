Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.850-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.30 billion-$3.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.

A number of research firms have commented on ALB. Bank of America raised their price target on Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Albemarle from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $230.50.

NYSE ALB traded up $4.19 on Friday, reaching $276.50. 39,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,365,203. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.20. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $116.64 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.54%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,341 shares of company stock valued at $11,035,581. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albemarle stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 131,903 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Albemarle worth $85,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

