Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Sells $44,167.58 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $156.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.30. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 725,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 287,711 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter worth about $17,155,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 19.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 312,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,145,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

