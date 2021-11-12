Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of AKAAF opened at $105.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. Aker ASA has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.40.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

