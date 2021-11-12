Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.

Shares of Square stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 912,282 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

