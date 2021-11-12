Ajmere Dale Sells 500 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00.
Shares of Square stock opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 211.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307,189 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Square by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after buying an additional 912,282 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
