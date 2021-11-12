Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MIMO traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 622,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,656. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49. Airspan Networks has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $14.41.

MIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Airspan Networks from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Airspan Networks from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Airspan Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. New Beginnings Acquisition Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

