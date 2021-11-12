Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.50 million-$14.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.47 million.

Shares of Airgain stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,695. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $106.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.11. Airgain has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 55.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

