AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABSSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$50.00 to C$53.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ABSSF opened at $30.69 on Thursday. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $34.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

