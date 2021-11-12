Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer Sells 318 Shares

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total value of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

APD stock opened at $310.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 25.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,061,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 141.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Finally, HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

