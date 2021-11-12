AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Sells $99,450.00 in Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $99,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 126.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 54.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $158,361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3,827.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,243,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109,569 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,014,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,352,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,944 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AGNC Investment by 7,525.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,770,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,747,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGNC shares. JMP Securities lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.36.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

