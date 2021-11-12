agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on agilon health from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist decreased their price target on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of AGL opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. agilon health has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that agilon health will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,092,917 shares of company stock valued at $524,331,541.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

