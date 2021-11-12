Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.26. 2,277,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,885. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $533,695.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agenus stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 341.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,284,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of Agenus worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

