Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $5.75. Affimed shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 66,398 shares trading hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 34.91% and a negative net margin of 91.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Affimed from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Affimed by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $576.94 million, a P/E ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

