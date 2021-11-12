AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target Raised to $76.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AerCap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AerCap stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.51. 6,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54. AerCap has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AerCap will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 216.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

