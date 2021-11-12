AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AerCap (NYSE:AER) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

NYSE AER traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.79. 13,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,796. AerCap has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. TheStreet raised shares of AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AerCap stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.45% of AerCap worth $30,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.