Advisor Resource Council Takes $215,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in PPG Industries by 18.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Barclays raised their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

NYSE:PPG opened at $159.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.10 and a 12-month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

