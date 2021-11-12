Advisor Resource Council Invests $278,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 520 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of MSCI by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MSCI by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 444,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after buying an additional 124,015 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.60, for a total value of $1,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $641.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $635.02 and a 200-day moving average of $572.11. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.73 and a beta of 0.95. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $669.72.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.14.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

