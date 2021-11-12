Advisor Resource Council Invests $248,000 in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,198.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,395,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374,155 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,894,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,690,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,093,000 after purchasing an additional 262,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 762,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,273,000 after purchasing an additional 256,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $112.68 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $114.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.72.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

