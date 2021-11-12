Advisor Resource Council Invests $221,000 in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.34% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,216,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 419.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.53.

